January crucial for Bury RUFC

Gavin Hogg has conceded his Bury St Edmunds RUFC side are about to enter a ‘very important’ period in their season.

The Wolfpack went into the festive break on the back of four straight defeats — form that saw them drop to 10th position and just six points above the relegation zone.

Starting with Saturday’s trip to 13th-placed Worthing Raiders (2.30pm), three of Bury’s four January fixtures pit them against sides in the lower echelons of the table.

And with that in mind, Hogg has stressed that the next few weeks are likely to have a defining impact on his team’s season.

“The break over Christmas has given us the chance to do a review with the team, which was helpful,” he said.

“Our fixtures this month are very important and will go a long way to deciding where we are going to finish.

“We are up against teams in and around us, so they are must win games.

“It is a major chance for us to open up some space between ourselves and the relegation zone. We cannot afford to let the opportunity pass us by.”

Of Bury’s six victories in 2016/17, only one of those has been picked up on their travels and that was against basement side Exmouth.

It has been a source of frustration for Hogg, who has been forced to look on as his side have spurned numerous winning opportunities away from home.

“It is hard to stomach because we can get ourselves in positions to win,” said director of rugby Hogg.

“Some poor concentration levels over 10-minute spells and ill discipline has cost us.

“It is something we are working to correct and hopefully that will start at Worthing.”

Matt Edison (work commitments) will miss the trip to Roundstone Lane, but Chris Snelling is back from a hamstring injury.