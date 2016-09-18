Instrumental Cruickshank wants a Bury return in 2017

Daron Cruickshank has revealed that talks are already under way for him to represent Bury St Edmunds next year, writes Liam Apicella.

The Trinidad & Tobago batsman was somewhat of a star performer following his arrival at the Victory Ground just after the halfway point of the season.

From his 10 innings Cruickshank racked up 726 runs at an average of 121 — a haul that included a run of four centuries in six matches.

His influence helped Bury to move away from the East Anglian Premier League relegation zone, and now he is ready to turn out for the West Suffolk side next term.

“I have been here nine or 10 weeks now and I am enjoying myself,” said the 30-year-old.

“The lads have welcomed me with open arms and have been great.

“Most likely I will be back at Bury nex year. We are negotiating something for next season. I am happy to stay.

“They have not done anything wrong and have treated me really well.

“I do not see why I should not come back when I am available.”

Cruickshank has had a long and varied career before joining up with Bury.

He has featured for the Leeward Islands in 11 international encounters, while back in 2008 he was a member of the Trinidad team that took on a touring England outfit in a Twenty/20 fixture.

The right-hander made only six runs in that particular game before he was run out by England wicket-keeper Matt Prior as his side lost by one run.

Cruickshank has also on occasions been selected for the Lancashire second team, where played alongside Mal Loye.