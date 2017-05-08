Injury to visiting skipper mars Fen Tigers’ win

A serious injury to King’s Lynn Young Stars captain Danny Phillips put a dampener on Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ 63-27 National League victory on Sunday.

Phillips lifted coming out of the fourth bend in his opening ride and crashed heavily into the fence on the home straight.

He was tended to on the track before a decision was taken to call the Air Ambulance, delaying the meeting by almost two hours.

“Our thoughts are with Danny Phillips this evening after his horror crash and hope that his injuries are not as bad as we are hearing,” said Fen Tigers promoter Kevin Jolly.

“I must praise Jason Gillingham and his paramedic team for their support, care and professionalism today, they are incredibly important to this club and we are very lucky to have them with us.

“Once again our supporters came up trumps, after showing great understanding during the delay while Danny was cared for they then responded to an impromptu collection for the Air Ambulance raising an incredible £645.00. They are simply the best supporters in the country.”

On a more positive note, it was a day to remember for 15-year-old Fen Tiger Jordan Jenkins, who recorded his first maximum in the convincing win.

n On Saturday, Fen Tigers claimed a point in their 48-42 defeat at Eastbourne Eagles in the National Trophy group stages.

n On Sunday, Fen Tigers will be back in National Trophy action when they welcome Kent Kings to the Mildenhall Stadium.