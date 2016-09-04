Injured Bebee still has a big future ahead with Fen Tigers

Kevin Jolly has stressed there is a place open to Sam Bebee in the Mildenhall Fen Tigers team for the 2017 season if he makes a full recovery from injury, writes Graham Clark.

The 15-year-old reserve rider saw his season cut short after he sustained a number of serious injuries in heat six of the Fen Tigers’ 30-28 win against the Coventry Storm last Friday.

Starting from gate four, the teenager was thrown over the back straight fence on the first lap of racing after his bike lifted coming out of the second bend.

The resulting incident left Bebee with a broken left tibia and fibula, a broken and dislocated left shoulder, two broken bones in his left hand and two broken fingers as well as torn ligaments in his knee.

However, Jolly has offered the youngster encouragement for the future.

“Sam is very much in our thoughts for next year and there is a team place there if he wants it,” said Jolly.

“We are there to back him through thick and thin. He is a cracking little lad. His crash was a real sickener and makes you look at things differently in the sport.

“It was nothing to do with inexperience and him only being 15 and not being strong enough. It could have happened to any rider at any level.

“I would love to see Sam, along with Jordan Jenkins and Taylor Hampshire, start here next season. We will see how things go over the winter.”

The injuries to Bebee have come just a few weeks after Connor Mountain’s campaign was ended by the broken back that he suffered away at Birmingham Brummies.

Mountain’s replacement Kyle Hughes has also since been ruled out of action until 2017 with a broken wrist.

nTaylor Hampshire claimed his first notable individual prize in the sport on Monday after the West Row-based rider landed the Midland Development League Riders Championship at Scunthorpe.