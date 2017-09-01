In-form Heath win well on the Essex coast

MARSHALL HATCHICK
TWO COUNTIES
CHAMPIONSHIP
DIVISION TWO
Clacton (194) lost to
Lakenheath (200-7)
by six runs
Lakenheath moved out of the bottom two thanks to their first every victory over Clacton on Saturday.
Batting first, Lakenheath were in trouble at one point on 42-3, but knocks of 42 and 32 not out from Paul Pallant and Andy Leech respectively got them up to 200-7 from their 45 overs.
And with the ball, Danny Rodic (4-47) and captain Shane Leech (3-57) shone to wrap up a nervy victory.
Lakenheath, who have won four of their last five matches, host table-topping Coggeshall Town on Saturday (12pm).
n In Division One, Worlington (99) were dragged further into the relegation fight as they lost out by seven wickets at Witham (101-3).
It was a particularly disappointing batting performance from Worly, with four players going out for ducks.
They host Hadleigh on Saturday (12pm).
