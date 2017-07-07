Ickworth Park Cricket Festival proves a big hit

The organisers of the inaugural Ickworth Park Cricket Festival — won by Horringer — are looking to make the family fun-day a regular fixture in the local sporting calendar.

Four teams, also incorporating fellow Ickworth Park Cricket Ground tenants Barrow, who were defeated by 16 runs in the final, Barrow Buccaneers and Whepstead, went head-to-head throughout Saturday in a 10-overs per side tournament.

Batsmen had to retire after 25 runs, while bowlers were restricted to two overs per match.

Graham Judge, part of the organising committee for the Ickworth Park Cricket Group, which staged the event to raise funds for the upkeep of the ground inside the tranquil parkland at Ickworth, said it had ‘surpassed their expectations’ in netting £3,500 and that they were looking into staging it again next year.

“It was a very successful event and the weather was superb,” he said. “There was a good crowd which we believe was in excess of 150 people.

He also thanked the groundsmen, Tim Jones and Tom Wesley, for their ‘excellent work’ preparing the wicket for the event.