Home victory for Woolpit at expense of Wivenhoe

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Woolpit (207) beat Wivenhoe (185)

by 22 runs

Winning the toss and batting first, Woolpit lost skipper Will Parker relatively early, followed by James Deeley.

Jack Rowett and Nathan Crudelli took the score past 100, before Crudelli was caught from the bowling of Kelly. From then on, several small partnerships were built around an innings of 81 from Rowett, but at the end 207 was a little short of expectations.

In reply, Wivenhoe’s Durrell made the Woolpit total look inadequate.

However, James Holmes and Barry Collins ensured that wickets started to fall. Holmes accounted for Durrell and Butcher, while Collins accounted for Nicholls and dangerman Hope-Shackley, and with the score at 107-4, it was all to play for.

Another partnership took shape between Burnett and Kelly, and Wivenhoe were looking favourites to reach their total. But when Burnett was clean bowled by Crudelli, it started a decline they could not prevent. Crudelli cleaned up the tail, taking figures of 4-26 as Wivenhoe were out for 185, handing Woolpit a hard fought but well-deserved win.

n Division Three’s Woolpit II (283-3) thrashed Wivenhoe II (116) by 167 runs. James Bradwell, Tom Whiteman and Ryan Newcombe all scored half centuries. In Wivenhoe’s reply, Whiteman took 4-17 and three other bowlers took two wickets apiece.

n In Division Seven Woolpit III (198) lost to Sudbourne Hall (201-8) by three runs.

n the Ladies Challenge Woolpit (200-6) beat Mildenhall (193-7) by seven runs. An unbeaten 100 from Beth Absolon and 44 from Nat Samuels set up Woolpit’s score.

n In Hunts County Bats League Division One Woolpit Sunday I (226-4) beat Bardwell (224-5) by six wickets with four overs to spare while in Division Four Milden (161-8) beat Woolpit Sunday II (126-6) by 35 runs.