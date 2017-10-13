Home turf could play an important role in defeating league leader’s Taunton

Ollie Smith has said the team has pulled off an incredible turnaround from the opening season loss as the side gear up to face league leaders Taunton Titans, writes Hannah Dolman.

The head coach of Bury St Edmunds RUFC said: “After that first game, the idea of beating the league leaders was like the other side of Mars.

“But we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s not ideal to go into the game having lost our last against Redruth — but it was by a very narrow margin.

“It was a game we could have won, we missed two kicks at goal, it was so close to being fantastic.

“And it shows just how far we’ve come in a short space of time, to be getting better and better. To go on and play the league leaders is a tough next challenge for us.

“But we’re on our home pitch and hopefully that will come with a good crowd.

“They’ve been getting bigger and now, the league leaders are in town — you can’t get a bigger game than that.

“It won’t be easy, but hopefully we can go on and get the win.”

The Wolfpack currently lie in sixth place in the National League Two South table.

The team host Taunton Titans at the Haberden on Saturday (3pm).