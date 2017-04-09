Hogg to depart Bury after six years

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club have confirmed director of rugby Gavin Hogg will leave his post at the end of the season.

Hogg, who arrived at The GK IPA Haberden six years ago, has agreed to take on the head coach’s role at National League Division One side Old Albanians.

The 35-year-old has had a successful stint in charge of Bury, guiding the club to two promotions in a three-season period.

He will depart after the final two matches with The Wolfpack plying their trade in National League Division Two South — the highest level in the club’s history.

A statement on Bury’s website revealed they hoped to announce Hogg’s successor shortly after the Easter period.

* For reaction see this Friday’s Free Press print edition