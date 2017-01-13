Hogg calls on Bury side to be more ruthless

Last weekend’s 23-20 victory at Worthing may have eased lingering relegation fears within the ranks, but Bury St Edmunds’ director of rugby Gavin Hogg has admitted his side will need to be more clinical against Taunton Titans at The GK IPA Haberden tomorrow (3pm).

The story at Roundstone Lane was an all-too-familiar one for Hogg, who watched on as Bury failed to make the most of numerous points-scoring opportunities.

A late Sam Sterling try secured the win — ending a four-match losing streak and moving Bury eight points clear of the danger zone — but Hogg has warned his charges they cannot afford to be so wasteful when the fourth-placed Titans come to town.

“Beating Worthing was a serious confidence booster, which will hopefully hold us in good stead,” he said.

“It was pleasing to see our fitness levels and some of the things we have worked on in training come to fruition.

“But we passed up some big chances and there was an element of frustration that we were losing at half-time.

“That has been our Achilles heel all season. We break inside the opposition’s 22, but then try to force a pass or the next phase.

“Against sides like Taunton, you may only get three of four chances and you must take them. If not, they punish.”

While in-form Titans head for Suffolk on a run of just one defeat in eight outings, they tend to find Bury tricky customers to deal with.

The last three clashes have all ended in triumphs for the Somerset outfit, though two of those were by only four-point margins, while the other was 10.

“We have had very close games with them, so we know we have enough to cause them problems,” added Hogg.

“We want to put on a show for our fans, but Taunton are riding high, so anything we pick up is a bonus.”

Ben Turner is ineligible for the clash as he is on-loan from Titans, while work commitments rule out Will Simpson.

Those omissions mean there will be a return to the squad for Matt Edison (left).