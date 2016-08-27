Halsey targets National League Pairs glory for the Fen Tigers

Dan Halsey is optimistic he can give trophy-starved fans of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers something to shout about by clinching the National League Pairs title with Jon Armstrong at King’s Lynn on Saturday, writes Graham Clark.

Although drawn in a tough looking Group A alongside the likes of Eastbourne Eagles and Cradley Heathens, the Fen Tigers heat leader, who finished second in the Laurels at Sittingbourne on Monday, believes he and Armstrong can upstage their more fancied rivals at the Adrian Flux Arena.

“There are a couple of outstanding pairs," said Halsey.

"Obviously Eastbourne have Adam Ellis, while Cradley have Max Clegg and Ashley Morris and Rye House have Ben Morley and Rob Branford.

“But I don’t think anyone is stronger than me and Jon. I remember going there last year and Jon was riding for the Stoke Potters and he was near on unbeatable so hopefully he can do the same this year.

“Now we have got Jon back in top form and I’m riding well I think we can go there and win the Pairs on Saturday."

The Fen Tigers made it seven consecutive home wins in the National League on Sunday with a crushing 60-29 victory over the Cradley Heathens.

Although visiting captain Max Clegg ensured the shares were spoiled in the opening heat it was one-way traffic thereafter with the hosts chalking up a total of seven 5-1s on their way to a 31-point success over their arch rivals.

While there were two heat wins for a rejuvenated Alfie Bowtell, and four for Halsey, it was 15-year old reserve Jordan Jenkins who stole the show with a paid 13 total which included three heat wins.

"I wanted to get more than last time and I wanted double figures but that exceeded my expectations," said Jenkins.

"The team ride with Jon Armstrong in heat 10 felt good, so did the one when I cut back to pass Luke Chessell in heat 12."

The Fen Tigers will take on the Coventry Storm at Brandon in the National League on Friday (9pm) before entertaining the Rye House Raiders at West Row on Sunday (3.30pm).

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 60: J Armstrong 12+5, K Hughes R/R; C Coles 8+2, A Bowtell 9+1, D Halsey 14, S Bebee 5+2, J Jenkins 12+1.

Cradley Heathens 29: M Clegg 11, J Purchase R/R, L Chessell 5, R Andrews 4, E Perks (G) 6, B Basford 0, B Andrews 3.