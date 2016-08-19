Chris Boughton golf column: Youngsters impress at Bury Golf Club

In The Suffolk Golf Club’s latest mid-week Stableford, Alf Jackson scored 40 points in a difficult blustery wind, but the competitors all agreed that the fairways and greens are currently in superb condition. The ditches are also now being cleared and de-silted by specialist outside contractors to improve the course drainage.

In the Stableford, Jim Chapman came second with 36 points on count-back (ocb) from Chris Tate. Jackson’s 40 points resulted in his handicap being cut from 13 to 12.

The Suffolk’s Tuesday Night Stableford social competition is held from the beginning of April to the end of August.

This popular weekly event does not require booked tee times and players are encouraged to make up three balls.

The first tee is booked from 3pm to 6pm with the target of having everyone complete the nine holes by 8pm latest.

Course Marshall Brian Wiltorn and his wife Mo have run this popular competition at the club for many years.

The leader board is established by taking each golfer’s best five Stableford scores so there is no need for the members to come to all 22 matches to stand a chance of winning overall.

After 19 weeks, Mick Callinan leads the 0-18 handicap table with 108pts ocb from Steve Thorp, followed by Jim Chapman on 106.

In the 19-28 handicap group, organiser Brian Wiltorn is currently top with 110pts, Peter Cocksedge is in second place on 105 and Ray Keil third with 103 ocb from Micky Power.

Jackie Thomas has 98pts points at the top of the Ladies’ table, Joan Keil has 86 and Tish Mortlock 79.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Bury Ladies’ captain, Joan Garrett, hosted her Ladies’ Day recently with 75 members and guests taking part in ideal weather conditions on a well presented course.

The winning team was Jackie Over, Sally Becket and Jo Beresford with 90pts. Only one point behind came Jenny Taylor, Chris Tilbrook and Janice Clarke with third-placed Hannah Clark, Sarah Pool and Jane Hurst on 88.

The Bury’s Geoff Challenor Trophy was won by 17-year-old Ben Aves with an impressive nett 67 off his six handicap. Head greenkeeper’s son Justin Milliard was runner-up in Division One, with nett 68 from his eight handicap. Dan Smailes matched Aves’ gross 73, but his three handicap took his nett score to 70 and third place.

Craig Knott led Division Two with a score of 83-20=69 followed by Mike Brooks 83-14=70 and Rob Bonney third with 84-14=70 ocb from club captain Steve Finch.

In Division Three, David Tingey led the way, 90-21=69, followed by John Wilcock.

The Gee brothers dominated the recent Juniors’ Snazell Cup at Bury. Younger brother Andrew (aged 15) took the cup with a nett 66 from his 13 handicap (now cut to 12) followed by Michael (aged 17), who carded a nett 69 off four. Max Adams, also playing off a handicap off four, was third with a nett 72.

Stowmarket Golf Club

The Stowmarket Ladies’ section held their open day in glorious summer sunshine.

Organised by vice-captain Clare Peck and ably assisted by the Ladies’ captain Sue Knights and her committee, the event attracted 80 golfers.

The winning team, consisting of Mal Went, Roz Clements, Kate Fitzgerald and Gwen Broadhead, from Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club, scored 98 Stableford points.

The runners-up, Nina Neilson, Ann Graves, Eunice Grey and Anne Truman from Woodbridge GC carded 93.

A raffle at the event raised £251 for Sue Knight’s Captain’s Charity CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young). Pimms at the halfway house and a superb buffet lunch after the golf was concluded all helped make it another successful day.

Thetford Golf Club

There was a bumper entry of 96 and a nail-biting finish to the Men’s Stableford when Thetford captain Alan Brown held his Captain’s Weekend.

Three players came in with 42pts on Saturday and had to be separated on count-back.

Frank Benn emerged as winner with 18-24-42 dropping just four strokes over the back nine.

Runner-up, Josua Cole, playing off 25, had 19-23-42 but finished with a six at the 18th. Five-handicaper Paul Pearce had to settle for third place with 20-22-42 after a memorable round which contained 12 pars and four birdies, along with one bogey and a blob at the seventh.

The Ladies’ Stableford was won by Carolyn Beaumont’s 39pts, off a handicap of 19, one more than Ladies’ captain Janice Fossey (13hcp) with Jane Herrington (18hcp) third on 34.

On Sunday, there was a Texas Scramble, with a shotgun start, and the winning score was 58.7 by father and son Gary and Dean Scott, plus Terry Stephenson and Ian Farnham.

Mark Henfield, Paul Pearce, Phil Beer and club captain, Alan Brown, were close behind on 59.1 and third place went to Trevor Wignall, Bob Pearson, Lew Dewey and Phil Halford with 60.7.

n There will be no golf column next week, with normal service resuming in two weeks.