Gap to relegation places closes following home batting collapse

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Worlington (186)

lost to Halstead (207-7)

by 21 runs

Worlington continue to look nervously over their shoulder after Saturday’s home loss at the hands of Halstead.

Bowling first, Worlington were able to keep tabs on the Halstead total thanks to regular wickets to peg them back to 81-4, before Chris Rayner joined his captain Josh Wells at the crease.

The two Halstead bats shared a 59-run stand for the fifth wicket before Craig Woollard (2-56) dismissed Wells for a top scoring 59.

Rayner later fell for 47, and a late flurry from Ed Clark (26no) helped Halstead reach 207-7 at the close of their innings.

Cody Golding (2-28) and Craig Estlea (2-33) were the pick of the home bowlers.

After the interval, the Ford brothers got Worlington off to a strong start in the run chase, sharing an opening stand of exactly 100 before Richard Ford (49) was adjudged caught behind off the bowling of Chris Huntington.

Jimmy Watson, at three, added 24 in a second wicket stand of 46 with Graham Ford and after he fell, the Worlington line-up crumbled.

Graham Ford saw bats come and go and from a strong base, Worlington had slumped to 181-7, before Ford himself was dismissed for 88.

Worlington then lost their two remaining bats and were dismissed for 188.

Although they remain in eighth spot, the gap at the bottom has closed ahead of Saturday’s trip to Maldon (1pm).

n In Division Five, Worlington II (178-8) suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Bury St Edmunds III (180-5).

Batting first, Matt Peachey (53) and Jonno Peachey (40) got Worlington off to a positive start but the runs dried up in the middle order.

And despite Paul Marston’s spell of 3-51 off 15 overs, Bury reached their victory target in 44 overs.

n Toby Marston (60) scored a maiden half-century in Worlington Academy’s (225-8) 19-run loss to Tuddenham (244-2) on Sunday.