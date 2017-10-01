Visually impaired footballer wins scholarship

A budding disability footballer has been selected for a prestigious scholarship scheme to help boost his future career in the sport.

Harry Macdonald, from Ixworth, is starting his second season with the England FA Visually Impaired Emerging Talent Programme (England FA VIETP), and will also be part of the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS).

Macdonald’s journey began when he joined Disability4Sport, a Colchester-based organisation that provide sporting opportunities aimed at engaging and empowering disabled people. The 17-year-old played pan-disability football for D4S, which enabled him to play football with confidence for the first time in his life having struggled to fit into mainstream football.

Macdonald trialled for England FA VIETP, where he was successful and lead to nomination and selection for TASS. Being selected is a big achievement for the footballer and, as well as financial support, it secures him specialist education.

Harry, who is in his second year of a Level 3 BTEC in Sport Coaching at West Suffolk College, will be able to tailor the annual scheme around his academic demands.

He said: “The extra training will give me the opportunity to really focus my time and effort on those key areas that will help me develop skills and fitness.

“Hopefully this will give me a chance to break into the England Visually Impaired National Squad.”

Macdonald has also been playing in the National Visually Impaired Futsal League for North West Scorpions and he will also take part in a Boss Hog race in Woodbridge in October 2017, to raising awareness and funds for The Nystagmus Network.