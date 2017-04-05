TUESDAY ROUND UP: Haverhill Borough continue their promotion charge

Second half goals from Craig Pruden and Ryan Swallow gave Haverhill Borough a 2-0 win over visitors Diss Town and kept them in second place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

Swallow’s long range strike was his eighth goal in his last six matches, coming after a goal drought lasting more than 1,000 minutes, and means Borough are one point behind leaders Stowmarket Town and four ahead of third-placed Coggeshall Town.

Mildenhall Town took a giant step towards winning the Thurlow Nunn Premier title as a first half Gareth Simpson goal and a second half strike from Arran Mackay gave them a 2-0 win at Gorleston, who as a result can now no longer win the title.

Seven points from their final four matches will confirm the championship and promotion for Dean Greygoose’s team.

Back in the First Division, Coggeshall secured a 1-0 home win over Cornard United thanks to George Cocklin’s first half goal to stay in third place.

Holland FC inflicted a 5-0 home thrashing on Needham Market Reserves and Team Bury defeated Halstead Town, who led at the break thanks to Aaron Donaldson, 2-1 courtesy of goals from Barney Gillies and Joe Greenslade-Cross.

Haverhill Rovers travel to Walsham le Willows tonight (7.45pm) for a match that could influence who goes down in the Thurlow Nunn Premier.

Rovers are seven points above the drop zone with Walsham a further six points ahead of them.