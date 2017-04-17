Tickets on sale for Suffolk FA Awards Night

Tickets are now on sale for what is set to be a bumper evening of entertainment at this year’s Suffolk FA Awards Night.

The event, which is being sponsored by McDonald’s, Ransomes Jacobsen and The KBB Centre, is taking place at Trinity Park on the outskirts of Ipswich on Friday, June 23.

Ex-Ipswich Town and ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’ star Jimmy Bullard is the guest speaker at the event.

The evening, which includes a two-course meal, will also feature the presentation of various awards including The FA Community Awards presented by McDonald’s.

Guests of honour will be Shaun Whiter and Joey Abbs, the two footballers seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Newmarket on July 1 last year.

All profits from the evening will be presented to Whiter, who subsequently had both legs amputated and has since had prosthetic legs fitted and learnt to walk again, and Abbs.

After the formal proceedings have concluded at around 10.30pm, guests will be free to leave if they wish or stay and play free of charge on one of two Casino tables sponsored by Merlyn.

The bar will remain open until shortly before the evening finishes at 12.30am.

Tickets are priced £50 each or £500 for a table of ten, with sponsorship packages available for companies on request.

Tickets can be ordered via the Suffolk FA website www.suffolkfa.com