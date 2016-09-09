Russell Claydon’s Ipswich Town column: New style for Blues

An international break is always a good chance to look beyond the first team.

While the Under-23s fixture with Millwall on Monday took on added interest, it was the Under-15s who stole the limelight with a pass-and-move goal Barcelona would be proud of.

Just two years on since we were drooling over a similar tikka-takka masterclass, by the then Under-14s, Town’s young guns were at it again.

Many would like to believe our transfer window dealings are a shift towards a similar passing style being embedded into the first team.

With no Daryl Murphy as an outlet we will certainly need to alter the way we get the ball forward, but a new philosophy will take time and my worry is this will become a transitional season.

And whether Mick McCarthy has the patience for that, if results do not follow, is another matter.

It was interesting to see Conor Washington was the striker we failed to land on transfer deadline day.

He was someone I saw make his QPR debut against Town in January, and he hasn’t taken off as a Championship player there, so I’m not too disappointed that didn’t come off.

Brett Pitman thrived on the service he got from Bournemouth’s creative midfield talents and hopefully he can replicate that in a Town shirt. He certainly deserves his chance after leading the goal charts on limited appearances last season.

Playing at Reading on SKY last September (5-1 defeat) proved to be the lowest point of last season, bursting the early-season optimism.

Jaap Stam’s Royals are still very much taking shape though, while Tuesday’s trip to Derby (7.45pm) sees us take on another side still finding their feet with a new manager.

Hopefully a new-look Ipswich can take full advantage.