Pope makes Premier League debut

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope came off the bench to make his Premier League debut this afternoon.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Wicken, joined the Clarets last summer from Charlton Athletic and he went on to make four cup appearances in 2016/17.

However, the former Bury Town shot-stopper now has his first taste of top-flight action after England international Tom Heaton was forced off with a shoulder injury during the first half of Burnley’s ongoing home clash with Crystal Palace.

Pope had a number of loan spells during his time with Charlton, keeping goal for the likes of Cambridge United, York City and Bury, the latter of whom he helped to earn League Two promotion in 2015.