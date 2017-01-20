Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Vultures ready to swoop

So once again, Alex Neil will need to rely on Norwich City’s home form to keep the Carrow Road vultures at bay.

Last weekend’s humiliation at bottom club Rotherham leaves Neil’s side a huge eight points adrift of the play-offs, a gap which could already be too big to close.

And with the season seemingly in jeopardy, it has only intensified calls for the Scot to be sacked.

Looking back at last weekend’s visit to Yorkshire in isolation, I do feel for Neil. You simply cannot legislate for Nelson Oliveira’s dismissal for a ‘punch’ after less than 20 minutes.

As impressive as the Portuguese striker has been over the last six weeks, he really let his team-mates and manager down, not to mention the fans who made the long trip up north.

However, it would be wrong to ignore that City have now received four red cards in their last six away games, perhaps pointing to a discipline problem within the squad.

You also cannot hide from the fact The Canaries have lost nine of their last 13 league games, and have picked up just two points from a possible 24 on the road.

What that all means is that Neil is in need of another big victory, as he did heading into the games against Villa and Derby, or he could see the Carrow Road crowd turn against him in an uncomfortable manner.

As if Neil didn’t have enough to contend with, tomorrow’s visitors Wolves are managed by Paul Lambert, who has had the upper hand on the club since his departure in 2012.

But if there is a crumb of comfort, City now have back-to-back home fixtures, and our recent form at Carrow Road, with three wins from four, has been better.

Boy how the current boss could do with getting a result over one his predecessors. Let’s hope, for his sake, the players respond.