Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Reasons to be upbeat despite no new striker

From a humiliating defeat at Birmingham to an uneventfully dramatic deadline day via an impressive win for City's youngsters in the controversial Checkatrade Trophy - it's safe to say this week has been full of talking points at Norwich City.

It seems logical to start at the beginning and a sobering afternoon at St Andrews.

Nobody said this league would be easy, and it's important not to overreact, but quite simply a performance of that standard is not good enough.

Yes, City were missing several through injury but it was sloppy, it was lethargic and that’s before we even mention the inept level of defending that accompanied the hosts’ goals.

While Steven Whittaker shouldn’t be made a scapegoat, his foul to give away the penalty was schoolboy and as for Alex Tettey’s ‘assist’, a haunting reminder of the way in which City all too easily pressed the self-destruct button last season.

Tuesday night saw the club’s Under-23s take part in the reformed Checkatrade trophy, a competition which it is fair to say has caused much controversy since its inception this summer.

But away from the boycotts, low attendances and managers naming themselves on the bench, a young City side put on a stellar performance away at Peterborough, vindicating the club's decision to take part.

Finally, the circus that is transfer deadline day. Naturally it was disappointing not to add another striker and although we are slightly short in that department, there is no need to panic.

It's easy to forget that Nelson Oliviera has joined the club and completes a very good squad at this level.

On the whole we've done exceptionally well in terms of retaining our best players and recruitment hasn't been awful — there is more than enough here to mount a serious challenge for promotion.