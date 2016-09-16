Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Points being gained despite stuttering

Picking up points when you aren’t playing well is a sign of a successful side — at least that’s what all the pundits say, right?

And it’s a cliché that rings true for a stuttering Norwich City, who despite back-to-back wins in the last week, are yet to get beyond second gear.

At times, especially in the first half against Wigan, it looked as if Alex Neil’s side were starting to click but that was quickly offset by long periods in which City were second best.

Even at this level, it would be unrealistic to think that City can dominate games for an entire 90 minutes but it was the ease in which Gary Caldwell’s side were able to dictate the second half that was a concern.

One thing Neil does well is deflect the pressure away from his players — and I understand that the likes of Graham Dorrans, Russell Martin and Martin Olsson are lacking fitness — but the performance levels will have to improve if we are to build on our solid start.

But after two wins in a row it would be wrong to dwell on the negatives, and it would also be wrong not to talk about the form of young Jacob Murphy.

Jacob is by no means the finished article and if I was to be harshly critical, he needs to improve his back-to-goal play, but there are real signs of encouragement.

And to be directly involved in four goals, setting up two and scoring two over the last week, he is really staking his claim to become first choice.

Fingers crossed he can carry his form into tomorrow’s trip to Nottingham Forest — a game in which City will need to step it up.

After what happened at Birmingham, I’m cautious in being optimistic but I believe playing away from home better suits our style.

One thing is for sure, a third win in a row would really put City in a healthy position.