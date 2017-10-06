Wilkins keen to bolster Needham squad

Richard Wilkins is hoping to secure a new permanent addition to his backline, following the news Sam Nunn’s shoulder injury on Saturday will keep him sidelined for up to eight weeks.

The Needham Market manager will have to take a depleted squad to face higher-fliers Dulwich Hamlet tomorrow (3pm) — with their opponents only a point off the summit.

Midfielder Billy Holland, who deputised for Nunn after he left the field on Saturday, is suspended, while left-back Daryl Coakley is at a wedding and Kieran Morphew is carrying a groin injury.

Callum Harrison (rib) came off at half-time on Tuesday, while Gareth Heath (shin) is another central midfielder5struggling

Speaking yesterday morning, Wilkins said: “I am planning to do a deal or two over the next 48 hours, and hopefully that does happen.

“If not, it will leave us very short going to Dulwich, who are a good side, and it’s not good if we’ve only got two defenders.”

Needham lie 17th in the Bostik League Premier Division table, following Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Thurrock which was settled by Remi Sutton’s goal in the 33rd minute, despite the hosts having Adetayo Osifuwa sent off with more than 20 minutes remaining.

“They were another very physical team who set out to try and stop us at every opportunity and we had a referee who was very, very lenient to say the least,” said Wilkins.

“We were lucky a couple of our lads were not in plaster at the end.”

He added: “I did think we had the better chances in the match, but again, we didn’t take them and we need to be more clinical.”