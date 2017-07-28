White seeks to add more strings to Thetford’s bow this season

Danny White has admitted his Thetford Town players may be forced to adopt different styles if they are to build upon an impressive 2016/17 campaign.

After being granted a relegation reprieve in the summer of 2016, The Brecklanders went on to exceed expectations in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, eventually finishing seventh.

White’s men also played an attractive brand of football, spearheaded by former Norwich City winger Cameron King and striker Robbie Priddle, who scored 18 goals in 32 league appearances.

However, as they prepare for tomorrow’s curtain-raiser at Stanway Rovers (3pm), White believes opposition sides may have wised up to his team’s approach.

“Teams have seen us now and they will probably look to set up a different way against us,” said the player-boss.

“They will look to make it tough and are not going to sit off and let us play.

“It means we are going to need to mix it up and adapt to certain situations.

“We want to play football first and foremost, but there is nothing wrong with going direct at times and turning defenders around.

“You cannot always play pretty football and that is something we will hopefully get better at as the season goes on.”

With big money being splurged in the Premier Division this summer, White is well aware that competition for top places is going to be fierce.

An improvement on last season’s seventh-placed finish looks to be a tall order, but the former Diss Town, Needham Market and Wroxham midfielder is confident his men will give it a good crack.

“You cannot blame other teams for spending the money. If they have the funds, why would you not do it?,” he added.

“We did better than everyone expected last year and me being me, I want to go beyond that again. It will be hard — it is going to be a tough league.

“There are going to be a number of sides pushing for the top five or six places, and hopefully we will be a part of that.

“If we can turn a couple of draws from last year in to wins, who knows what will happen.

“If we end up beating last year’s points tally (65), that would be a great achievement.”

Thetford head to Stanway without a number of key personnel, including new signings Tanner Call and Matt Morton.

Talisman King may also miss the encounter at The Hawthorns, with the 21-year-old currently looking at the prospect of returning to the professional game.

On Tuesday, Thetford will travel to Emerald Park to take on Gorleston (7.45pm).