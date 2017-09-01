Walsham’s previous two fixtures produce a hefty return of 12 goals

Walsham-le-Willows have been involved in two high scoring Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division encounters over recent days, winning one and losing the other.

Paul Smith’s men turned on the style on Saturday, overcoming Haverhill Rovers 4-1 away from home.

Captain Craig Nurse was among the goals at The New Croft, while Tom Debenham, Reece Clarke and substitute Jake McDowell were also on target.

However, Walsham were unable to build upon that triumph on Tuesday as they were beaten 5-2 on the road at Wroxham.

Clarke and Nurse were again on target for Walsham, while the hosts were inspired by Peter Wiltshire’s hat-trick.

Fifth-placed Walsham host Hadleigh United tomorrow (3pm), before making the trip to Great Yarmouth Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

n One place above Walsham are Thetford Town, despite the fact they were thrashed 5-0 at Saffron Walden Town on Saturday.

They bounced back on Tuesday, though, with a 4-2 win at the expense of Great Yarmouth.

Tanner Call helped himself to two goals, while Max Melanson and Robbie Priddle also netted.

Tomorrow, table-topping Coggeshall Town will be the visitors to Mundford Road (3pm).

n Stowmarket Town played out a 0-0 draw with Newmarket Town on Saturday.

The Old Gold and Blacks travel to Ely City tomorrow (3pm), before hosting Wroxham on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n In the First Division, it is now six defeats from six outings for Team Bury.

On Saturday the Bury youngsters were beaten 3-1 by Norwich CBS, with Barney Gillies netting a consolation goal.

And on Tuesday that was followed by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Debenham LC at Ram Meadow.

AFC Sudbury Reserves will be their visitors tomorrow (3pm).

n Needham Market Reserves were thrashed 6-1 by King’s Lynn Reserves on Saturday.

They host Leiston Reserves on Saturday (3pm) and then travel to March Town United in the Knockout Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).