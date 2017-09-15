Walsham occupy a place within league’s top six

Walsham-le-Willows are up to sixth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after Tuesday’s night 2-1 win at Thetford Town.

Ryan Clarke and Andrew Cusack netted for Walsham, while Ryan Sanders scored for Thetford, who had Sam Bond sent off.

Walsham, who have lost only two of their last seven outings, travel to Godmanchester Rovers tomorrow (3pm) and will host Wroxham on Wednesday (7.45pm).

n The loss to Walsham compounded a miserable few days for Thetford following Saturday’s 5-0 drubbing at the hands of league-leading Felixstowe & Walton United.

The game changed at Mundford Road on the sending off of Thetford’s Max Melanson when the score was 1-0 to the visitors.

The Brecklanders are at Wroxham tonight (7.45pm).

n Danny Cunningham and Josh Mayhew both helped themselves to braces as Stowmarket Town ran riot in the Buildbase FA Vase against Team Bury on Sunday. George Bugg, Andrew Wood and an own goal completed the scoring in a 7-0 win.

However, Stow’s slow start to the new league season continued on Tuesday when they were beaten 2-0 on the road at Kirkley & Pakefield.

Rick Andrews’ men travel to Histon tomorrow looking for their second league win (3pm).

n After losing heavily to Stowmarket, Team Bury were beaten 5-2 in the First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday by Cornard.

Bury travel to Holland FC tomorrow (3pm) and then host Norwich CBS on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n After losses to Little Oakley (4-1) and Diss Town (2-0), Needham Market Reserves are at Norwich CBS tomorrow (3pm) and head for Framlingham Town (7.45pm) on Tuesday.