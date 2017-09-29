Walsham chairman comes to injured player’s aid at 3am

Payton Swatman has paid tribute to the support he received from Walsham-le-Willows after a head injury at their Summer Road ground left him hospitalised last week.

The Wroxham defender suffered the injury during a challenge with two Walsham players on Wednesday, and while he initially carried on, he soon felt dizzy and dazed and after some treatment by physios from both teams, he was taken to hospital.

Discharged from West Suffolk Hospital at around 3am, Swatman had no way of getting back to the Norwich area until he was passed on a note from hospital staff.

The former AFC Sudbury player takes up the story: “I was concussed but okay to go home.

“I was stuck, but then I was given this note from Walsham chairman Keith Mills which said to call him and he would give me a lift, no matter what the time was.

“That just shows what Walsham are all about as a club and as people. They had a big crowd that night, which was great to see

“That gesture from Keith meant so much and I wish Walsham all the best for the future.

“I will be looking forward to it every time I go back there now.”

n Walsham exited the Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday, losing out 2-1 at Basildon United with Andrew Cusack on target.

That was followed on Wednesday evening by a 1-0 defeat at home to league-leading Felixstowe & Walton United.

Paul Smith’s men will look to return to winning ways tomorrow with another game, this time against Brantham Athletic (3pm).

n To mark National Non League Day this year, Walsham’s home match against Gorleston on Friday, October 6 will be a ‘pay what you want’ fixture.

They are also offering a pie, chips and a pint for £5.