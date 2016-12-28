VIDEO: Wilkins on Needham's derby victory over Sudbury

Needham Market assistant manager Richard Wilkins gives his take on the key talking points after their 2-1 Boxing Day victory over AFC Sudbury.

Monday's fiery Suffolk derby saw mid-table AFC Sudbury take a 1-0 lead into the break before capitulating in the opening five minutes of the second half, losing a man and conceding twice.

Former Colchester United midfielder Kem Izzet fired in a penalty within a minute of the restart, before the player that conceded it, Ryan Henshaw, was given his marching orders just a few minutes later when tugging Reece Dobson back as the last man.

Needham took full advantage soon after with a highly controversial second, which ended up winning the game for the league leaders to extend their advantage at the top to three points.

Billy Holland's 50th minute header was clawed out by Marcus Garnham, but the referee and his assistsnt had no hesitation that it had crossed the line.

Wilkins gave his verdict on an action-packed 90 minutes after the game, as well as his thoughts on their upcoming games and their season target of 50 points for survival being acheived, should they return from Billericay on Friday with at least a point.

The Needham number two also revealed striker John Sands, who has scored seven times in 16 appearances since his summer switch from King's Lynn Town, is looking likely to have to undergo surgery to solve a troublesome knee injury.