VIDEO: Chenery hails 'relentless' Bury Town

Revenge was certainly dished out at Ram Meadow on Saturday, much to the delight of Bury Town manager Ben Chenery.

His dominant Blues provided a huge contrast to their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Tilbury at the same venue three weeks previously, hitting them for six in the league on Saturday.

DELIGHTED: Bury Town manager Ben Chenery Picture: Richard Marsham

That 6-1 victory - with a hat-trick for Cemal Ramadan and goals for Darren Mills, Ollie Hughes and Leon Ottley-Gooch - was Bury's first win at Ram Meadow in four attempts at the start of their 2017/18 campaign and propelled them from 13th to 7th in the Bostik League Division One North table.

And having hit six twice already in the league - having thrashed Hertford 6-0 on the road last month - Chenery is now targeting a winning run.

Bury play at bottom side Norwich United, who are still without a point on the board after five games, tomorrow evening (Tuesday 12/09 7.45pm).

Chenery also praised hat-trick hero Cemal Ramadan, a summer signing from divisional rivals Soham Town Rangers, who was previously released from Ipswich Town's Under-18s.

For a full round-up of the latest Bury Town news and an interview with Ramadan, see Friday's Free Press print edition.