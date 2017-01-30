VIDEO: Bury Town boss reacts to a hugely frustrating defeat

Ben Chenery said he could not legislate for the individual mistakes which cost his Bury Town side three points against Norwich United on Saturday.

The Blues had the chance to end back-to-back defeats to get their playoff challenge back on track at Ram Meadow at the weekend, but threw away a 2-1 lead gained shortly after the second half began to lose 3-2 to the mid-table Planters.

FRUSTRATED: Bury Town manager Ben Chenery

On what was a sour note for their manager to mark his 40th birthday, the result left Bury four points and four places adrift of the top five, having only been a point and three places away at kick-off.

