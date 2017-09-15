Two quickfire goals from substitute inflicts derby defeat on Marketmen

Richard Wilkins feels the 2-0 losing score line at home to Lowestoft Town was not reflective of the game.

The Needham Market manager said there was ‘an element of bad luck’ to the defeat on Tuesday as his players ‘did not play badly’, but the team missing their first penalty of the season was a turning point.

And both of Lowestoft’s goals, which he described as ‘really great finishes’, came within a two-minute period in the second half to inflict a loss that ‘went against the grain of the game’.

Wilkins said: “We were dominant in the second half and had several efforts that should have been on target and weren’t. That cost us, we missed a great chance in the first half and then a penalty, we have to start scoring those if we want to win games.”

The first chance fell to Ryan Gibbs with 20 minutes gone, when he ran on to an overhead ball, beat the defender and was clear on goal, but he then missed the target.

Needham were also awarded a penalty in the 70th minute, but Darryl Coakley was unable to net, with Billy Holland similarly missing the rebound.

Wilkins said: “We shouldn’t be missing rebounds like that, so it’s something we will be working on.”

The home side came unstuck shortly after, with Lowestoft substitute Josh Greenleaf scoring twice in two minutes, two minutes after coming on to end Needham’s challenge.

Tuesday’s loss follows the Marketmen recording a 1-1 draw on Saturday away to Tooting & Mitcham United in the Bostik League Premier Division, to take only one point from their last two games.

They will hope for better luck this weekend, as they host Southern League Premier Division side Chesham United in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Needham are aware it will be a tough game against opposition playing at the same level. The game will be at Bloomfields tomorrow (3pm).

Needham Market XI v Lowestoft: Bradbrook, Dye, Coakley, Whight (67’ Holland), Morphew, Nunn, Ingram, Heath, Gibbs (73’ Sands), Harrison, Simmons

Free Press Man of the Match: Luke Ingram - the most dynamic player for the Marketmen.

Attendance: 294