TNL TRANSFER NEWS: Phillips signs for Newmarket

Newmarket Town have completed the signing of Ryan Phillips from Haverhill Borough.

The midfielder was one of Borough’s key players during their 2016/17 Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion campaign, scoring 12 goals from his 37 appearances.

He has also been a regular for Anthony Choat’s side in the Premier Division this term, featuring on 17 occasions and finding the net on three occasions.

However, having impressed in Borough’s two recent encounters against Newmarket, Jockeys manager Kevin Grainger has now swooped for his services.

“Ryan knows the club a little bit because he has been involved in our youth teams,” said Grainger.

“He played very well against us in the two games this season — it made a lasting impression.

“We want to bring in a couple of young and hungry players and Ryan fits the bill.”

Phillips’ departure from The New Croft 3G has seen him follow his brother Casey, who left for Histon late last month.