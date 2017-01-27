Time for Bury to get back on track

Ben Chenery has challenged his Bury Town squad to right the wrongs of their recent blip — just as they did in December.

The Blues head into tomorrow’s home clash with Norwich United (3pm) on the back of two straight defeats, while their last couple of fixtures have been beaten by the weather.

The situation was much bleaker in October and November, when Chenery’s charges lost nine of 13 matches, before responding over the festive period — collecting 13 points from the 15 on offer.

And it is that fighting spirit that the boss is keen to evoke once again as Bury, who sit one point outside of the play-offs, aim to get their Ryman League Division One North promotion quest back on track.

“The manner of the two defeats was particularly disappointing, especially against Hornchurch when we threw away a two-goal lead,” said Chenery.

“The two postponements have left a little bit of frustration as well, because you want to get back out there, play well and feel good about yourself again.

“But we cannot control the weather and on reflection it has allowed us to rest some tired legs.

“As coaching staff, in pre-season we sat down and set targets and right now we are right on course, but we will not be with another couple of losses.

“We rectified the situation brilliantly in December and showed some real grit. Now, we need to repeat that, starting with the Norwich game.”

One player that will not feature at Ram Meadow is Sam Reed, who has linked up with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Ely City.

The move is a permanent one, but Chenery has refused to rule out the striker returning for a third spell at the club in the future.

“Sam is a great lad and he has been excellent for me,” added Chenery.

“Everyone knows his qualities, but he has had knee problems and just wants to play.

“You can never shut the door on a player like Sam. He has done so much for this club.”

Noel Aitkens, Ollie Hughes and Leon Ottley-Gooch are all likely to face fitness tests before the Norwich encounter.