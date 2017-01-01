THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS: Cambridge coup for Ely

Ahead of Saturday’s Buildbase FA Vase tie against Shepshed Dynamo, Ely City manager Brady Stone has swooped for the services of experienced midfielder Adie Cambridge.

The veteran will bring a wealth of experience with him to the Unwin Ground, having played for Histon in the Vanarama National League.

On top of that, Cambridge has also turned out for Cambridge City and Royston, while more recently he had a stint as manager of fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Godmanchester Rovers.

The Robins have also announced the return of defender Nathan Littlefair, who has had a stint out of the game with a knee injury.

