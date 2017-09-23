THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Mark Benterman leaves Debenham for Wanderers

Debenham LC have been left without a manager after Mark Benterman made a surprise switch to take on Ipswich Wanderers less than nine months after arriving at Friends Meadow.

Benterman had high hopes of pushing for a promotion spot with Debenham, having failed to attain one during his four years at Halstead Town in his previous Thurlow Nunn League management role.

But he has switched The Hornets for a step up to the Premier Division with the vacant post at Ipswich Wanderers, following ex AFC Sudbury player Shane Wardley's departure.

It leaves Debenham without a manager ahead of this afternoon's important Buildbase FA Vase clash at fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division club Great Yarmouth Town (3pm).

The club has said that Leon Moore will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

Benterman's move was announced by Ipswich Wanderers yesterday (Friday 22) lunchtime, with ex-Hadleigh United player Mark Goldfinch having served as caretaker manager.

A statement released by Wanderers said: "Mark will officially take over from next Monday, the 25th, with his first game in charge being the home game against Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday the 30th.

"Mark joins Wanderers from Debenham FC(sic), a team that currently plays in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, one step below where Wanderers currently plays.

"Prior to managing Debenham, Mark had a successful period in charge of Halstead FC, also in the Thurlow Nunn division one (sic) league.

"There was a lot of interest in the position, and in appointing Mark Benterman, the committee feel that Mark has the right mix of enthusiasm and experience, as well as knowledge of the Thurlow Nunn League, to push the club forward and matches the ambition of the club to climb the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division table, and play at the highest level possible."

Benterman joins Wanderers in 18th position - seven places from the foot of the table - having amassed nine points from their opening 10 matches.

He leaves Debenham 9th in the division below with 14 points from their seven matches so far, having overseen a big recruitment drive at Friends Meadow over the summer which had raised expectations of a return to the Eastern Counties League's top tier.

