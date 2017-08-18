Thetford hopeful King’s Irish switch will entice others to follow his lead

Thetford Town manager Danny White believes Cameron King’s move to Shamrock Rovers earlier this week has put his club ‘on the map’.

Bury St Edmunds-born King joined the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side last summer following his release by Norwich City, for whom he made one senior appearance.

King’s performances at Mundford Road attracted the attention of a host of scouts, with his return of 16 goals helping the Brecklanders to finish seventh in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

A number of clubs expressed an interest in the former Scotland Under-21 international over the summer, with King undergoing a trial at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

However, it is the League of Ireland Premier Division’s Shamrock that won the race for the attacking midfielder’s signature as the two parties agreed terms until October when the Irish season ends.

For White, he is hopeful that King’s switch will show other young players that Thetford can provide them with a pathway into the professional game.

“We wanted to give Cam the chance to enjoy his football and he took it with both hands,” said the Thetford boss.

“I did not expect him to sign for us because he could have picked up a lot of money elsewhere, but it was not about that with him. He is a humble lad.

“Cam’s move is massive for Thetford and hopefully it has put us on the map.

“It shows players they do not need to be playing at the big clubs in the area to get noticed. If they perform, they will get seen here.

“They have seen Cam go places and there is no reason why others cannot follow that example.”

King’s former team-mates have been in good form without him, beating Long Melford 2-0 on Saturday (Ross Bailey and Max Melanson) and then overcoming Newmarket Town 1-0 (Robbie Priddle) on Tuesday night.

White’s men travel to FC Clacton tomorrow (3pm) and host Kirkley & Pakefield on Tuesday (7.45pm).