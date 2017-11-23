Team Bury appoint young new manager to progress

Team Bury have appointed Sam Crook, son of former Norwich City midfielder Ian, as their new manager.

It will be his first senior managerial role, having previously worked with Team Bury’s U16s and Norwich City.

DEPARTED: Guy Hayes pictured on his arrival at the club, has now left - with Sam Crook named as his replacement

Crook will already be installed in the dugout for Saturday’s Thurlow Nunn First Division home fixture to March Town United (3pm) as the club look to re-establish stability.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery said he is looking forward to working with him and boosting the role and progression of the team.

“He’s a very ambitious guy with lots of ideas,” he said.

“I’m hoping that we will be able to work closely together to make sure we improve the results of Team Bury but also the connection between us.

HOME GROUND: Team Bury play at Ram Meadow, the home of their first team counterparts Bury Town

“Any team with ambition needs to have a strong reserve team, as well as a clear and easy path between the reserves and the first team.

“That’s been a little lacking and we could do with a stronger reserve side.”

Chenery said he has already been encouraged by improving results and feels some new blood in Crook is exactly what is needed to boost results further.

“He has lots of life experience, having spent time in Australia too,” he said.

“We’re all really glad to have him on board.”

Meanwhile, Thetford’s Tanner Call has moved to Bostik Division One North side Mildenhall, making his debut on Saturday.

On the same day, the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side comfortably beat Scole United 3-0 in the third round of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

And on Tuesday, they drew 2-2 with Gorleston in the home league game.

They face Coggeshall Town away on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Walsham-le-Willows enjoyed a 4-0 home victory over Wivenhoe Town on Saturday, before drawing 1-1 at home with Great Yarmouth Town on Wednesday.

They host Histon on Saturday (3pm).