Strong squad could help Stow seal promotion this weekend

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

Stowmarket Town 0

Woodbridge Town 0

Rick Andrews says it will be having a strong squad which could help Stowmarket Town secure the first promotion in their history this weekend.

The Old Gold and Blacks head into what could be an historic Easter weekend double-header within touching distance of sealing a top three finish in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division this season.

Stow (second) maintained their 12-point lead over fourth place Woodbridge Town after the two sides played out a goalless draw at Greens Meadow on Saturday.

And ahead of their long trip to Wisbech St Mary tomorrow (3pm), Andrews knows his side can wrap up promotion by bettering Woodbridge’s result against promotion rivals Haverhill Borough on the same day.

“We’ve got a few missing for the Wisbech game,” said the Stow manager, whose side entertain local rivals Debenham LC on Monday (3pm).

“Ash (Holmes) is coming back, but Dev (Danny Cunningham) is still suspended for one more game.

“It’s a long trip and we’ll get everybody in this week for a light training session.

“We’ll be missing two or three, but then we’ve got the squad and that’s what it’s all about.

“(Barring Woodbridge beating Haverhill) if we win against Wisbech we’re promoted, so that’s the first carrot.

“We need three wins and a draw from our last four games and it’s our league. Even if Haverhill win all their games, 10 points would put us on the same points and we have a far better goal difference. We’ll take whatever comes, but promotion is the first target.”

Four points from their last four games of the season will guarantee a top three finish for Stow, and with Andrews’ side having netted 17 goals and conceded just twice in the reverse fixtures against their final four opponents, it would take a major capitulation for them to miss out on promotion now.

n Away from the pitch, Stow must still upgrade their floodlights in order to move up to the Premier Division next season, at a cost first quoted at £10,000, but now estimated somewhere between £15,000 and £23,000.

Last week, Stowmarket Town Council’s service delivery committee met and unanimously voted to recommend the club receive £10,000 of developer contribution funding.

The £10,000 would be taken from a ringfenced fund managed by Mid Suffolk District Council, with the money secured through section 106 agreements with housing developers. The town council have been asked to approve it.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed that it will be approved,” Andrews said.

“It would be tremendous news for the club and the council’s support would be very welcomed.”

Stowmarket Town: Higgins, L Clarke (Bugg 68), Licence, Wright, Marjoram, Weavers, Baker, Moore, Holder, Garrett, A Clarke (c). Subs not used: Carver, Howell. Free Press man of the match: Marjoram. Att: 145.