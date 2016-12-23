Stowmarket taking promotion push ‘one game at a time’

Rick Andrews says Stowmarket Town will be taking their promotion push ‘one game at a time’ as they head into the second half of the season, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks visit local rivals Debenham LC for their final game of the year on Tuesday (3pm) safe in the knowledge they will be in the promotion places going into 2017.

Stow (2nd) have tasted just one defeat in their 20 Thurlow Nunn League First Division fixtures so far this season, but manager Andrews insists his side will not be getting ahead of themselves.

“It’s a cliché but for us it’s one game at a time,” he said.

“If we can replicate the points tally we got in the first half of the season in the second half, then we’ll have a good chance of getting promotion.

“We haven’t even spoken about it in the dressing room, the league is so tight things can change very quickly.

“Lots of teams in and around us play each other in January, and we’ve also got to play Coggeshall (1st), Framlingham (2nd) and Holland (5th), so at the end of January you’ll see I think five teams challenging for promotion.”

Stowmarket thrashed Needham Market Reserves 7-0 in their last home outing of 2016 on Saturday, with frontman Steve Holder grabbing three of the goals.

Former Bury Town skipper Phil Weavers made his debut as a substitute in the second half for Stow, who will welcome back captain Danny Cunningham, Anton Clarke, John Carver, Ben Licence and Lamell Howell to the squad for Tuesday’s derby.

n Elsewhere, Team Bury (12th) end the year with a trip to Haverhill Borough on Tuesday (3pm).

The Blues were beaten 1-0 at March Town United on Saturday, as they tasted their first defeat in the league since October 22.

n In the Premier Division, leaders Mildenhall Town are now 16 points clear at the top after their 10th win in a row in all competitions, 2-0 at home to Haverhill Rovers.

The Hall then beat First Division side Downham Town 4-3 on penalties in the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday.