Stowmarket make it eight on the bounce and ready to face league leaders Felixstowe in Premier Cup

Rick Andrews believes his Stowmarket Town side are getting more consistent after picking up their eighth win on the bounce, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks left it late at Greens Meadow on Tuesday night, as Josh Mayhew fired home his 28th goal of the season in the final minute to secure a 2-1 win against in-form Stanway Rovers.

And, after seeing his side pick up 35 points from a possible 39 and remain unbeaten for 13 league games, Andrews believes his Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division promotion hopefuls are beginning to find their groove.

“We’ve said the whole time we need to keep adding to our points tally,” the Stow boss said. “If that’s three points, fantastic.

“We want to be consistent and we’re starting to do that. Stanway are the best side to have been here this season.”

Stow will look to cement second place in the table when they host Haverhill Rovers (15th) at Greens Meadow tomorrow, before travelling to runaway leaders Felixstowe & Walton United in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).

On Saturday, assistant manager Paul Musgrove was in charge for the trip to lowly Fakenham Town, and oversaw a comfortable 4-0 win at Clipbush Park.

On Tuesday, Stow’s winning run appeared to be coming to a halt after Mayhew’s opener had been cancelled out by Jon Carver’s own goal.

But Brown picked out Mayhew with minutes remaining, as the striker clinched a win.

“The goal woke me up from the jetlag, put it that way!” Andrews joked.

n Meanwhile, Walsham-le-Willows lost 2-1 at home to Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday — Joe Boulter netting for Walsham.

They travel to fifth-placed Coggeshall Town tomorrow (3pm).

n Thetford Town also lost, via a 1-0 scoreline, at home to Wroxham on Tuesday.

They were unable to follow up on Saturday’s goal frenzy, which saw Tanner Call score a hat-trick to help his side to a 6-0 home win over Wivenhoe Town. Max Melanson, Robbie Priddle and Ryan Sanders were the other scorers.

On Saturday, the side host United Counties League Premier Division side Wisbech Town in the second round proper of the FA Vase (3pm) —a club also at Step Five on the Non-League pyramid.

But it is Wisbech who are likely to steal the headlines, regardless of the result, as goalkeeper Paul Bastock is primed to beat one of the longest records in football history.

If the 47-year-old plays tomorrow, he will have clocked up 1,250 competitive club appearances across his career — which would overtake the much more famous current record holder Peter Shilton.

n In the Thurlow Nunn First Division, Team Bury were defeated 2-1 at home by King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday, while Needham Market Reserves exited the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday via a 3-0 away defeat to Premier Division leaders Felixstowe & Walton United.

It follows Needham’s 3-0 away defeat on Saturday in the league to Downham Town.