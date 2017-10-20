Stowmarket benefit from AFC shake up as results start to come

Stowmarket Town have bolstered their squad further with the arrival of midfielder Dave Cowley and could see the arrival of Bury Town star Leon Ottley-Gooch in the coming days.

The latest transfer news for the Old Gold & Blacks comes as the team have started to hit their stride, moving up to eighth place in the Premier Division table after beating Long Melford 2-1 on the road.

The Greens Meadow side have now not lost a match in six fixtures — with four wins and two draws, and will only be helped further by the confirmed arrival of Cowley, and the possible transfer of Ottley-Gooch.

Cowley, 29, began his career in the youth set-up at West Ham United before leaving the Hammers to join Southend United in 2006.

A spell in the USA followed for the midfielder before he joined the Glenn Hoddle Academy in Spain in 2008, where he would go on to play for Spanish sides Industrial and Recreativo de Huelva.

Cowley moved back to the UK in 2010 and signed for Harlow Town, where he won the player of the year award in his first season at the Essex club.

Spells at Grays Athletic, AFC Sudbury, Needham Market, Thurrock and Cheshunt followed, while last season saw him help Thurrock win promotion via the Bostik North play-offs.

Cowley, who was chosen in the Bostik North team of the year for 2016/17, signed a one-year deal with AFC Sudbury in May this year and started the season with the Yellows.

But, following the arrival of new manager Mark Morsley, he was released from his contract and made his debut for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club against Long Melford.

As for Ottley-Gooch, manager Rick Andrews has confirmed the club’s interest.

He said: “Everyone I have spoken to speaks very highly of him, both on and off the pitch.

“If we can get him, he will provide some great flexibility. He can play at the back, in midfield and even do a job up front.

“He is the sort of player that is naturally good wherever he plays.

“He is a strong character and would offer us a lot.”

As it stands, the club are waiting for the seven-day period of silence to end before they can approach Ottley-Gooch about the move.

If Stow were to sign the defender, he would be the third Bury Town player to move from the Bostik League North Division to the club, following the summer signings of Josh Mayhew and Ryan Yallop.

And it was one of these signings, Mayhew, who has been at the forefront of a Stow awakening — following his four-goal haul against Hadleigh United, with the important winner against Long Melford on Saturday.

Stowmarket are due to host Ely City on Saturday (3pm) in a competitive game for league position. Ely currently lie one point, and one place, above Stow, with the winner taking the ninth position.