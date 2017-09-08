Stow taking nothing for granted going into Team Bury encounter

Assistant manager Paul Musgrove has insisted Stowmarket Town will give Team Bury the respect they deserve when the teams clash in the Buildbase FA Vase.

The first qualifying round tie was originally due to be played at Greens Meadow tomorrow, but Stowmarket’s ongoing pitch renovations have seen the match switched to Sunday, at Bury’s Ram Meadow (3pm).

Team Bury play a level below Stowmarket in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division and have lost six of their first seven games.

However, Musgrove has stressed his side will not be underestimating their opponents.

“When you go out of the FA Cup, you look at the Vase as a competition where you can build some confidence and momentum,” he said.

“Team Bury is a winnable tie, but we will give them the respect they deserve.

“We know they play good football and are taught the right way over there.

“There is no chance of any complacency creeping in on our part — we will have to play well to win.”

In the league, Stow’s slow start to the season following their promotion to the Premier Division continued last week with 2-1 losses at Ely City and Wroxham.

It has left Rick Andrews’ men with a return of four points from a possible 15, but Musgrove is confident the new-look squad will eventually come good.

“Other people were expecting us to win every week, but when you look at our fixtures, we have had a tough start.

“It is a new team of players and a new management team — it does not just click over night.

“We would have liked more points, but the lads are still working hard.

“Everyone is buoyant and there are no worries about whether or not we will come good. Once we do, we will be a very good team.”

After facing Team Bury, Stow travel to Kirkley & Pakefield on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Team Bury, meanwhile, travel to Cornard United in the First Division Knockout Cup (7.45pm).

n Thetford Town’s impressive start to the new season continued on Saturday with a 3-2 win at home against previous league leaders Coggeshall Town.

Ross Bailey scored twice, while Robbie Priddle also found the net for the Brecklanders, who host table-topping Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday (3pm) before welcoming Walsham-le-Willows to Mundford Road on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Thetford boss Danny White has been busy in the transfer market, bringing in former Mildenhall Town and Bury Town player Alex Steed.

The midfielder has joined in Newmarket, for whom he made just one appearance as a substitute this season following his summer arrival.

n Walsham-le-Willows are seventh after winning one and losing the other of their two most recent outings.

Saturday saw Paul Smith’s men pick up a 2-0 win over Hadleigh United with goals coming from Ryan Clarke and Ryan Twinn.

On a more sour note, Walsham lost Lee Sim to a red card.

That was followed on Tuesday by a 3-1 defeat on the Norfolk coast at Great Yarmouth Town, where Clarke was once again on target for Walsham.

Smith’s side have no game this weekend before heading to Thetford on Tuesday.

n In the First Division, Needham Market Reserves suffered a 3-0 defeat on the road at Leiston Reserves on Saturday,

And they also exited the First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday evening, going down 4-2 on penalties at March Town United after the teams had played out a 2-2 draw.

Needham host Little Oakley tomorrow (3pm) and then travel to Diss Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).