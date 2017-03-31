Stow record crucial victory but still have some work left to do

Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Coggeshall Town saw Stowmarket Town close in on promotion to the top tier of the Thurlow Nunn League — but manager Rick Andrews has insisted his side still have work to do.

Ten points from their remaining six matches will seal Stow’s return to the Premier Division, while a return of 14 or more will wrap up the title.

Considering The Old Gold and Blacks have dropped points in only 10 of their 34 outings this term, they appear odds-on favourites to be celebrating come the end of April.

However, after putting five points between themselves and third-placed Coggeshall, thanks to goals from Steve Holder and Remi Garrett, Andrews is not getting carried away just yet.

“It was a hard-fought win at Coggeshall. Did we do enough to win it? Maybe not, but we did not deserve to lose,” he said.

“It puts us in a position every other side would love to be in, but there is still a long way to go and there is bound to be twist and turns.

“The message has gone out to the players — it is one game at time.

“Haverhill Borough (one point behind having played a game more) are close by so we cannot let up.”

Tomorrow, Stow travel to AFC Sudbury Reserves (3pm).

n Also in the First Division, Team Bury suffered back-to-back defeats without scoring a goal.

They lost 2-0 at home to King’s Lynn Reserves on Saturday, before Debenham LC ran out 4-0 winners on Tuesday.

The Ram Meadow side are back in action on Tuesday at home to Halstead Town (7.45pm).

n William Wharton-Richardson was on target as Needham Mark Reserves collected a 1-1 draw from their trip to Framlingham Town on Friday night.

However, Needham’s second string suffered a setback on Tuesday when Wisbech St Mary claimed a 1-0 victory at Bloomfields.

Needham now have two home games in quick succession, starting with Holland FC on Saturday (3pm), followed by AFC Sudbury Reserves on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n In the Premier Division, player-manager Danny White scored a late goal to salvage Thetford Town a 2-2 draw from Saturday’s home encounter with Ely City.

The Brecklanders fell two goals behind, before Cameron King and White intervened.

Thetford also drew 2-2 on Tuesday evening, this time at home against Saffron Walden Town.

Ryan Fuller scored two goals for Thetford against a side that end the game with nine men.

Tomorrow, Town host struggling Hadleigh United (3pm).

n Walsham-le-Willows are 12th and past the 40-point mark after winning 2-1 at Long Melford on Saturday.

Jack Brame and Andrew Wood were both on target for Paul Smith’s side, who host Great Yarmouth Town tomorrow (3pm) and Haverhill Rovers on Wednesday (7.45pm).