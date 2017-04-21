Stow move ‘out of the doldrums’ after home win seals a top-three finish

Rick Andrews believes a bit of pride has been restored at Stowmarket Town after they secured themselves a top-three promotion spot with a 2-0 win over Debenham LC.

Now, after making a plea to the public for donations, the Old Gold and Blacks must carry out the necessary improvements to their floodlights if they are to play in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division next term.

Despite that uncertainty, manager Andrews admits he could not hold back his emotions after Monday’s win completed the job on the pitch.

“To be honest I was a bit taken back and the emotions got the better of me,” said Andrews, who jumped into the hotseat at Stow in March 2013.

“I went in the dressing room after the game to say some positive words to the players and I got choked up, which I wasn’t expecting.

“To see how far we’ve come in four years, getting promoted and getting bigger gates.

“I’m chuffed for the club and I’m chuffed for the players and the staff.

“I think the club is definitely out of the doldrums and I’d like to think we’ve restored a bit of pride as well.”

Stow went into the Easter weekend knowing that four points from their last four games would mathematically ensure they finished in the top three and, after Saturday’s 2-0 win at Wisbech St Mary put them within touching distance, Monday’s 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Remi Garrett and Jack Baker, wrapped up promotion.

“I would like to thank every player that has played for me in the last four years,” Andrews said. “They may not have been here when we’ve had success, but every player has played a role in bringing the club forward.”

Stow (1st) can win the First Division title with a victory at March Town United in their penultimate game of the season tomorrow (3pm).

n Team Bury (17th) slipped to defeats to Whitton United (5-3) and Framlingham Town (4-1) over the Easter weekend. The Blues host Holland FC at Ram Meadow tomorrow (3pm).

n Needham Market Reserves, who lost to Downham Town and Halstead Town over Easter, travel to Coggeshall Town tomorrow (3pm).