Stow hopeful town council will approve £10,000 grant to boost floodlight fund

Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews has his fingers crossed that the club’s floodlight fund will be given a boost by the town council.

The Old Gold and Blacks are two points clear at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, and remain 12 points clear of fourth place Woodbridge Town following Saturday’s 0-0 draw between the two sides at Greens Meadow.

FINGERS CROSSED: Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews could help the club clinch promotion this weekend

Andrews’ side need a maximum of four points from their last four games to secure a top three finish and the first promotion in the club’s 134-year history.

However, Stow must upgrade their floodlights in order to move up into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division next season, at a cost quoted at around £10,000 to £15,000.

Last week Stowmarket Town Council’s service delivery committee met and unanimously voted to recommend the club receive £10,000 of developer contribution funding.

The £10,000 would be taken from a ringfenced fund managed by Mid Suffolk District Council, with the money secured through section 106 agreements with housing developers, and the town council have been asked to approve the grant.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed that it will be approved,” said Andrews, who takes his promotion-chasing side to Wisbech St Mary on Saturday (3pm), before a local derby at home to Debenham LC on Easter Monday (3pm).

“It would be tremendous news for the club and the council’s support would be very welcomed.

“It would benefit not just the first team, but also the other teams at the club. It would benefit a lot of people.”

Stow have so far raised £3,135 on their crowdfunding page on the Just Giving website and welcome any donations, big or small, to help raise the necessary funds.

