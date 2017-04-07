Stow close in on promotion

Stowmarket Town remain in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title driving seat after a 3-1 win at AFC Sudbury Reserves on Saturday.

Mical Moore scored a brace for the league leaders, with George Bugg also finding the back of the net.

The result has left Stow one point clear of second-placed Haverhill Borough, who have played on game more.

Tomorrow, The Old Gold and Blacks can effectively seal promotion back to the Premier Division with victory over fourth-placed Woodbridge Town (3pm).

n Team Bury bounced back from recent defeats by recording a 2-1 victory over Halstead Town on Tuesday night.

The Bury youngsters found themselves a goal behind at the break, but they battled back in the second half and claimed all three points thanks to goals from Barney Gillies and substitute Joe Greenslade-Cross.

The 16th-placed Blues do not have a game this weekend, with their return to action scheduled for a week tomorrow when Whitton United will visit Ram Meadow (3pm).

n Needham Market Reserves endured a torrid afternoon at the hands of Holland FC on Saturday, with the visitors running out 5-0 winners at Bloomfields.

Steve Eaton was the pick of the players for the visitors with a hat-trick, while Ray Turner and Luke Taylor also netted.

Tomorrow, Needham host AFC Sudbury Reserves (3pm).

Just one place splits the teams, but Sudbury are 12 points better off.