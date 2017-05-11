Simpson picks up two Mildenhall awards

Experienced midfielder Gareth Simpson collected two awards at double-winning Mildenhall Town’s presentation night on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was voted the Players’ Player of the Year and the Supporters’ Player of the Year, while manager Dean Greygoose’s award went to captain Luke Butcher.

Jacob Brown was named the Young Player of the Year, with goalkeeper Josh Pope also being recognised for having represented the club on more than 500 occasions at different levels.

Reserve team manager Liam Bull handed his award to Alex Stillinger, with the players voting for Solomon Odeleye.