Sharp: ‘This is just the start, this is not the end. We need to build on this’

Neil Sharp believes Stowmarket Town’s title success could be just the start of the club’s progression, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks lifted the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title at the weekend, the club’s first league title since 1951.

And Sharp, Stow’s director of adult football, hopes their success on the pitch can continue when they return to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division next season.

“I’ve spoke to players today and said ‘this is just the start, this is not the end. We need to build on this’, and I honestly believe we can now move forward for the first time in a long, long time,” he said.

“When I first came involved and took over that sort of side (behind the scenes) we were struggling.

“We didn’t really know where we were going to go. It was just a matter of getting a manager in and getting players on the pitch.

“It wasn’t until Rick (Andrews, manager) and Ricky Licence (former assistant manager) came in and we had a team that actually wanted to do something.

“Ricky Licence moved away from it and then Rick has carried it on and moved the club forward. What I can say, with the best will in the world, is that I still couldn’t imagine we’d be here today.”

