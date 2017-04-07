Seven points between Hall and title glory

Mildenhall Town are closing in on the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title after Tuesday evening’s 2-0 win at fourth-placed Gorleston.

Experienced midfielder Gareth Simpson set them on their way with a goal in the first half, before Arran Mackay made sure of the outcome after the restart with his second goal for the club.

The result means Dean Greygoose’s team now need a maximum of seven points from their remaining four fixtures to secure top spot and a place in the Ryman League Division One North next season.

Hall are without a game until Saturday, April 15, when FC Clacton will visit Recreation Way (3pm).

n Back-to-back 1-1 draws with Great Yarmouth Town and Haverhill Rovers have left Walsham-le-Willows 14 points clear of the relegation zone with five matches left to play.

Both of Walsham’s goals in each encounter were scored by Andrew Wood, who has taken his tally for the season to 24 in all competitions.

Tomorrow, Walsham, who are unbeaten in their last six outings, head for second-from-bottom Clacton (3pm).

When the two teams met at Summer Road in January, Paul Smith’s Walsham ran out 3-1 winners thanks to a brace from Ryan Gibbs and a strike courtesy of Jack Brame.