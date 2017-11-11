Saturday's local football round-up

Mildenhall Town proved to be the story of the day by causing another FA Trophy upset on the road at a higher-league Step 3 outfit, while Thetford Town basked in the national spotlight for an opposition goalkeeper and Stowmarket Town made it nine straight wins.

Dean Greygoose's side followed up their impressive victory over King's Lynn Town with another 1-0 victory this afternoon, this time at Leicestershire's Evo Stik Northern League Premier Division side Barwell.

The all important goal came from the boot of Craig Calver from a 61st minute free-kick which was struck low into the bottom left corner.

Bury Town were massive underdogs in their Buildbase FA Trophy Second Qualifying Round tie at big spenders Billericay Town, and the writing looked to be on the wall after Adam Cunningham put Glenn Tamplin's higher-league side ahead inside three minutes.

But two goals inside seven minutes from the Suffolk side, via Cemal Ramadan and Ollie Hughes, gave Ben Chenery's side a 2-1 lead.

It was to only last seven minutes though as Rob Swaine's strike sent the sides into the break all square at 2-2.

GOAL-DEN MOMENT: Josh Mayhew celebrates his late winner for Stowmarket Town against Haverhill Rovers, which took Rick Andrews' side to nine straight victories Picture: Mecha Morton

Billiericay, who included former Premier League players in Paul Knochesky, Jamie Pennant and ex-Arsenal youngster Sanchez Watt, made their class tell in the second half with four unanswered goals, including a 19-minute hat-trick from former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Jake Robinson, saw the hosts comfortably through 6-2.

Needham Market were knocked out of the competition at lower-league Brentwood Town in a 3-1 defeat.

Richard Wilkins' side trailed 3-0 at the break, before Diaz Wright's 66th minute goal, which proved to be no more than a consolation strike.

There was national interest in Thetford Town's Buildbase FA Vase tie with UCL Premier outfit Wisbech Town at Munford Road this afternoon as it saw 47-year-old goalkeeper Paul Bastock make his 1,250th appearance, beating former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton's long-standing record.

CELEBRATION TIME: Long Melford proved to be the comeback kings at Newmarket Town Picture: Mark Westley

The Brecklanders trailed 2-0 at the break, but despite never coming close to getting through the second round tie, they went some way to spoiling the party by denying the former Boston 'keeper a clean sheet with an 85th minute penalty by Tanner Call.

Framlingham Town also exited the competition after a 2-1 defeat at higher-league Gorleston, while Ely City were 4-1 losers at Tring Athletic.

The Castlemen trailed 2-0 before Max Willett pulled one back in the 91st minute, but it was to be too little too late for their hopes of progressing in this year's competition.

In Bostik League Division One North, a 95th minute strike by Jake Clowsley sealed a first league win in five for AFC Sudbury, who triumphed 3-2 over Tilbury.

HOME DEFEAT: Match action from Debenham LC's 3-1 loss in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division Picture: Al Pulford

Ben Hunter put the Yellows ahead 10 minutes before the interval in front of at the King's Marsh Stadium, before Jake Colclough doubled their advantage within seconds of the re-start.

But there was to be a dramatic end to the match, which all began with Toby Amorolan's 81st minute strike for The Dockers, who thought they had rescued a point when Adam Vyse found the back of the end in the 90th minute, before Clowsley's stoppage-time effort, which came with AFC having only eight fit players on the pitch.

The result sees Mark Morsley's side move up three places to 14th, ahead of hosting his former club, Needham Market, in the Suffolk FA Premier Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Joe Carden's 83rd minute effort saw Soham Town Rangers collect all three points from their trip to Hertford Town, to make it seven points from nine for The Greens who sit 13th in the division.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Stowmarket Town made it nine straight victories and 14 games unbeaten by overcoming Haverhill Rovers 2-1 at Greens Meadow.

A bumper crowd of 239 saw Stow leave it late to seal another three points with Josh Mayhew's 29th goal of the season came with five minutes to play.

A screamer from Amar Lewis had sent the Old Gold & Blacks into the break with a slender advantage.

But Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott fired in an equaliser within three minutes of the re-start, before Mayhew broke the travelling fans' hopes of a point late on.

Bottom half Long Melford fought back from 2-0 down at fourth place Newmarket Town to win 3-2 in one of the day's eye-catching results.

Captain Steve Adams, who has recently been converted from a defender to a striker, scored two goals while debnutant Nick Wilderspin put through his own net.

The result lifts Melford up to 19th, following one defeat in their last five.

Hadleigh United picked up their first point under new manager Shane Wardley in a 2-2 draw at home to FC Clacton, while Walsham-le-Willows (16th) had a day to forget, losing 8-0 at promotion-chasing Coggeshall Town and Haverhill Borough lost 3-0 at home to league leaders Felixstowe & Walton United.

In the First Division, Cornard United pushed undefeated league leaders Woodbridge Town all the way at Blackhouse Lane, eventually losing 2-1, while Halstead Town were involved in another score draw, this time 4-4 at home to Leiston Reserves.

Diss Town got their first win in six with a 2-0 home triumph over AFC Sudbury Reserves with Lewis Cooke and Virgilio Leiato on target, while managerless Team Bury took a point from a 2-2 home draw with Norwich United at Ram Meadow.

Debenham LC lost 3-1 at home to Swaffham Town while basement side Needham Market Reserves were beaten 3-0 at Little Oakley.

