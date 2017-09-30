Saturday's local football round-up

Needham Market and AFC Sudbury bowed out of the Emirates FA Cup this afternoon, while Stowmarket Town went goal crazy on the road at Thetford Town.

Needham and Sudbury were both on the end of heavy defeats to opposition from the National League South, going down 6-1 and 4-1 respectively.

Hosting Needham found themselves 3-0 down at the break to a clinical Dartford side and despite Sam Nunn finding the net in the second half, the visitors scored a further three goals in the rout.

Sudbury, meanwhile, embarked on a lengthy trip down to Truro City, who currently top their league standings.

However, it appeared The Yellows - with Danny Laws still in interim charge - were going to cause a shock when Tevan Allen gave them an early lead.

But Truro rallied and were level before the break, with a further three goals being scored in the second half to shut Sudbury's road to Wembley.

In the Bostik League Premier Division, Bury Town have now suffered back-to-back defeats after going down 1-0 on the road at Canvey Island.

It was an 80th-minute effort from Mitchell Gilbey that earned hosting Canvey all three points against a Bury side that also had striker Darren Mills red carded.

As for Soham Town Rangers, their winless run of league form has stretched to five matches, but they did at least salvage a 1-1 draw late on at home against Barking.

The Greens fell behind in the 18th minute and looked to be heading for a loss until Callum Russell kept his cool from then penalty spot three minutes from time.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Stowmarket posted their second win of the season in style, thrashing Thetford 7-1 at Mundford Road.

Ex-Bury Town man Josh Mayhew helped himself to four goals, while Remi Garrett, George Bugg and Angelo Harrop also got in on the act.

Both sides ended the contest with 10 men after Ryan Sanders (Thetford) and Nathan Clarke (Stowmarket) were handed their marching orders.

Elsewhere, Newmarket Town came out on top by the odd goal in seven to win an entertaining encounter on the road at Gorleston.

The Norfolk side raced into a two-goal lead, but Newmarket were in front by the interval thanks to goals from Stephen Spriggs, Lloyd Groves and Austen Diaper.

Gorleston equalised in the second half, yet the points went the Jockeys' way when substitute Steve Holder scored their fourth of the afternoon.

Ely City also won well, coming from a goal down to beat Kirkley & Pakefield 3-1 at home - centre-back Tom Williams was among the scorers for the Robins.

Walsham-le-Willows lost 3-2 at home to Brantham Athletic, while Long Melford drew 0-0 at Fakenham Town and Hadleigh United lost 1-0 on the road at Histon.

In the First Division, Cornard United's new management duo of Liam Aves and Ray Lines had an entertaining start to their tenure.

Their side played out a 3-3 draw with Swaffham - an encounter that saw three penalties, two red cards and new Cornard signing Lewis Blanchett help himself to a brace.

Fourth-placed Halstead blew a 4-1 lead to draw 4-4 at Leiston Reserves, while Framlingham Town also found the back of the net on four occasions.

Thankfully for Mel Aldis' Castlemen, their opponents - Wisbech St Mary - had no response as a hat-trick from Alex Ling and a goal from Max Willett secured a 4-0 victory for the home side, who remain unbeaten in the league.

Neighbouring Debenham LC got a victory in Leon Moore's first league match in charge as they overcame Norwich CBS 3-2 at Maitlands, while Diss Town lost by the same scoreline at King's Lynn Town Reserves.

Second-from-bottom Needham Market Reserves were thrashed 5-2 and Whitton United and Team Bury were also beaten at Ram Meadow, going down 2-1 at the hands of Braintree Town Reserves.